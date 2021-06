HUTCHINSON, Kan. — In an effort to save money, the Reno County Sheriff’s Department recently went to hybrid vehicles for patrol cars. The department has not saved as much money as previously hoped. According to a report that will be presented to the county commission on Tuesday, the cars are saving the county an average of 315 gallons per year, per car, or a total of $821 per vehicle. The figure is with gas prices at $2.60 per gallon. That’s compared with the 2020 non-hybrid patrol vehicles still in use.