Quick Hits: Notes and quotes from the Raiders' return to the field at OTAs
With Day Two of OTAs in the books, the Las Vegas Raiders saw many familiar faces on their practice field, as well as a few new ones. The Silver and Black began voluntary offseason OTAs with a large amount of players showing out and ready to compete. This Raiders team is more eager than ever to be back on the field together after having the playoffs slip through their hands late last season, and they're also getting adjusted to new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley bringing his fast and physical approach to the desert.