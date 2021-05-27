Quick Hits: Notes and quotes from the Raiders' return to the field at OTAs

Considering how bad the Las Vegas Raiders defensive line has been, they can only go up in 2021. Be that as it may, do they have something special brewing with that unit now?. The Silver and Black have had some promise within their defensive line these past couple of years. Most notable has been Maxx Crosby, the 2019 fourth-round selection, who has shown noteworthy talent getting after the quarterback. Though he ran into a sophomore slump, a more talented defensive line along with fewer snaps could see him make a big splash. This isn’t to say he can’t handle the load but rather, we’re going by what happened when his snaps increased from his rookie year. Seemingly now an afterthought, Clelin Ferrell’s expectations continue to diminish. Despite being the former number four overall selection, he has yet to be deemed worthy of such a pick.