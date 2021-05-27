Cancel
Shazam! Fury of the Gods Actors Pose with New Cast Member Rachel Zegler in New Photo

By Jamie Jirak
ComicBook
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShazam! Fury of the Gods began filming this week with many returning cast members as well as some franchise newcomers. Not only will Helen Mirren be joining the Shazam! sequel as the villain Hespera, a daughter of Atlas, but Lucy Liu will play Hespera's sister, Kalypso. It was also previously reported that West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was cast in an unknown key role. While we're still not sure who Zegler is playing, it looks like she's already fitting in with the cast nicely. Asher Angel, who plays Billy Batson in the film, shared a cast photo to his Instagram stories this week and welcomed Zegler.

comicbook.com
