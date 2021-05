Modern Art in Marfa, Texashttps://www.instagram.com/dreamcatcher_mahdi/. The first line about Marfa that caught my eye was ‘tough to get to; tougher to explain. But once you get there, you get it’. And this is so true. It’s hard to explain about this desert town. You have to go there to understand what is so special about this town. Marfa is more than a desert town and completely different than any other tourist city. The only thing I can say about this town is that you are not going to find a similar one. It’s an art oasis, full of creativity and fresh environment. Imagine art, culture and creativity mixed and combined in the high desert of the Trans-Pecos in far West Texas and present you something very refreshing- yes, that is Marfa.