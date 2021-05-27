Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Box Butte by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 19:53:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. Target Area: Box Butte A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715 PM MDT FOR NORTHEASTERN BOX BUTTE COUNTY At 652 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wild Horse Butte, or 13 miles northeast of Alliance, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Wild Horse Butte. HAIL...1.50IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov