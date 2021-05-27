Cancel
Fairfax County, VA

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Fairfax, Prince William by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 20:53:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Fairfax; Prince William The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Prince Georges County in central Maryland Northwestern Charles County in southern Maryland Southeastern Fairfax County in northern Virginia Southeastern Prince William County in northern Virginia * Until 945 PM EDT. * At 853 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Dale City, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include Waldorf, Dale City, Clinton, Fort Washington, Fort Hunt, La Plata, Fort Belvoir, Woodbridge, Lake Ridge, Linton Hall, Montclair, Lorton, Newington, Triangle, Dumfries, Saint Charles, Manassas, Cherry Hill, Mount Vernon and Accokeek. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov
