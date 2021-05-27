Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson, Orange by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson; Orange The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Beaumont. * Until further notice. * There is no current observed data. * Flood stage is 4.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 7.1 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 7.5 feet, Moderate flooding is occurring. River levels are near those reached during Tropical Storm Allison in June 2001. Flooding of Colliers Ferry Park and secondary roads near the river can be expected. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Neches River Beaumont 4.0 MSG unknown 7.8 7.2 6.9