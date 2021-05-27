Severe Weather Statement issued for Decatur, Graham, Norton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 16:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 02:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Decatur; Graham; Norton A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CDT FOR SOUTHWESTERN NORTON...SOUTHEASTERN DECATUR AND NORTHWESTERN GRAHAM COUNTIES At 752 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 6 miles west of Lenora, or 20 miles northwest of Hill City, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include New Almelo. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...1.50IN