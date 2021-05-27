Severe Weather Statement issued for Box Butte by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 16:49:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-26 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Will A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 500 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL WILL...SOUTHEASTERN COOK AND WEST CENTRAL LAKE COUNTIES At 435 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Goodenow, or near Crete, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Weather spotters reported a funnel cloud near Goodenow. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Chicago Heights, St. John, Sauk Village, Lynwood, Glenwood and Ford Heights around 445 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this tornadic thunderstorm include Crown Point, Dyer, Schererville, Lansing, Highland, Munster, Merrillville and Griffith. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN