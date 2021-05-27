Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Tyler by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Jasper; Tyler The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Neches River Near Town Bluff. * Until further notice. * At 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 73.2 feet. * Flood stage is 68.0 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 73.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise to 74.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 73.0 feet, Flooding expected in the Mont Neches, Barlow Lake and Sheffields Ferry communities. Some homes may become flooded as well, especially in the Barlow Lake community. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Neches River Town Bluff 68.0 73.2 Wed 7 pm CDT 74.1 74.1 74.1