Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Calcasieu Parish, LA

Flood Warning issued for Calcasieu by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-30 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Calcasieu The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Oakdale ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Calcasieu River Near Kinder Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park Calcasieu River Near Salt Water Barrier Calcasieu River NEAR White Oak Park Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage Sabine River Near Bon Wier Sabine River Near Deweyville Neches River Near Beaumont Neches River Near Town Bluff Neches River at Neches River Saltwater Barrier Neches River Near Evadale Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the West Fork Of The Calcasieu River At Sam Houston Jones State Park. * Until late Saturday night. * At 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 5.9 feet. * Flood stage is 5.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 7:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 5.9 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Saturday morning and continue falling to 4.5 feet Monday evening. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Portions of South Perkins Ferry Road become impassable. Recreational areas in Sam Houston Jones State Park are under water, including the playground and campsites nearest the river. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat West Fork Of The Calcasieu River Sam Houston Jones State Park 5.0 5.9 Wed 7 am CDT 5.4 5.1 4.8

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Calcasieu Parish, LA
State
Louisiana State
City
Lafayette, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Calcasieu River#Neches River#Pine Island#Sam Houston Jones#The West Fork Of
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden: 'Not my intent' to imply veto for bipartisan infrastructure package

President Biden on Saturday sought to clarify remarks that he made earlier this week regarding a bipartisan deal and a potential, larger reconciliation package on infrastructure amid backlash from both progressive and Republican lawmakers. Biden had said on Thursday that he would not sign a bipartisan deal on infrastructure unless...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
AstronomyPosted by
The Hill

Five things to know about the UFO report

The highly anticipated U.S. intelligence report on unidentified flying objects (UFOs) released Friday has bolstered calls for increased research into UFOs and possible signs of extraterrestrial life. The report, released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), said that the U.S. government has encountered 144 UFOs —...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Trump slams Harris over southern border trip

Former President Trump criticized Vice President Harris's recent trip to the U.S.-Mexico border at his first post-presidential rally on Saturday, claiming she made the trip because he announced he was visiting the area. “Kamala Harris , your vice president, only went to the border yesterday for the one simple reason...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Hill

Department of Justice sues Georgia over voting law

The Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia over its controversial new law imposing a number of restrictions on voting, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Friday. "Today, the Department of Justice is suing the state of Georgia," Garland said. “Our complaint alleges that recent changes to Georgia's election...