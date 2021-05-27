Special Weather Statement issued for Ford, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-26 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Ford; Gray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN FORD AND SOUTHEASTERN GRAY COUNTIES UNTIL 830 PM CDT At 753 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm very near The Haggard Elev, moving northeast at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Ensign, The Haggard Elev and Howell. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southwestern Kansas.