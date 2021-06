All-new from the ground up just last year, the 2021 Toyota Corolla sedan is once again a strong contender in the compact segment it entered way back in 1968. And although Toyota offers a comprehensive array of trim levels, what really matters is what’s under the hood. The 1.8-liter four in the L, LE, and XLE ekes out a paltry 139 hp and complains loudly when pushed even moderately hard. Opting for the SE or XSE variants rewards you with a 169-hp 2.0-liter four that’s much more agreeable and responsive and, in some trim levels, even nets better fuel economy than the 1.8. Finally, if fuel mileage is your main priority, there’s always Corolla Hybrid.