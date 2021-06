Two Portland men accused of criminal mischief and rioting pleaded not guilty to all charges Wednesday. Theodore Matthee-O’Brien, 22, a former Reed College student, is accused of breaking windows at the Oregon Historical Society during a protest on April 16. The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office also charged Matthee-O’Brien with smashing windows at Nordstrom and the U.S. Bancorp Tower during protests over the police killing of Robert Delgado in the Lents neighborhood earlier that day.