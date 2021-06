The Honda Civic is the car that made Honda a household name. The Civic's available in multiple body styles, and its broad appeal has kept it near the top of best-seller lists for decades. For 2022, Honda has given its top-rated compact sedan a redesign that maintains many of the features and traits that have made the Civic one of the most popular cars on the streets today. This is our review of the newly redesigned 2022 Honda Civic.