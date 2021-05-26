Viola L. (Weissenfluh) "Cupid" Olson

Education: Graduated from Stroman High School; attended Victoria College for business. Company: Crossroads Movers and Foster Creek Station. In 1994 my dad passed away. I was 27 years old, and working for a convenience store chain in their corporate office at the time. Crossroads Movers came up for sale, and my mother and I decided to buy the company. Then in 1999, we decided to do something fun and opened a ladies boutique and named it Foster Creek Station. I always loved clothes and jewelry so this was right up my alley.