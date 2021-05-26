Cancel
Obituaries

Viola L. (Weissenfluh) "Cupid" Olson

 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the articleLondon, WI - Viola "Cupid" L. Olson, 92, formerly of London, died on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Center in Janesville. She was born on April 16, 1929, the daughter of the late Alexander and Alma (Moor) Weissenfluh. Viola was married to Roger Olson in October 1946. They...

