York County, PA

Man who torched ex’s York County home receives long prison term

By Tribune News Service
Posted by 
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 23 days ago
A man who a York County jury last month convicted of setting fire to a woman’s Newberry Township home in 2018 could spend decades in prison. Douglas Dale Kesecker, 48, of East Manchester Township, appeared in York County Court on Wednesday, where presiding Common Pleas Judge Harry M. Ness sentenced him to a minimum of 17 3/4 years to 37 1/2 years in state prison, according to the York County District Attorney’s Office.

