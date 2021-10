FARWELL, PA – Thursday will be a red-letter day for the red and white of Bucktail High School. A ribbon will be cut and tours conducted as Bucktail unveils to the public $7 million in improvements to its high school/middle school in Farwell. The upgrades are the first significant changes at the school since it was built half a century ago and the day will be celebrated with tours beginning at 4:30 p.m., a ribbon-cutting at 6 p.m., followed by a Keystone Central School Board meeting at 6:30 p.m.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 11 DAYS AGO