Wissot: Our worst prejudices are more political than religious now
I'm a Jew. A non-religious Jew. I was raised in a secular Jewish culture and stopped observing the tenets of Judaism soon after my bar mitzvah. Religion has not played a persuasive role in my life as an adult. I'm not an atheist. I'm not opposed to the possible existence of a deity and have no desire to actively campaign against those who believe there is one. It's just that the existence or non-existence of a god isn't important to me the way it is to billions of other people in the world.