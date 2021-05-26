Town of Milford, WI - Stanley L. Wolff, 89, of the Town of Milford, passed away on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at Watertown Regional Medical Center. Stanley was born on August 21, 1931 in the Town of Milford, the son of Louis and Frieda (Heitz) Wolff. He married the love of his life Iona Klokow on October 24, 1953, and the couple enjoyed 67 years of marriage. He proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a lifelong member of Mamre Moravian Church. Stanley worked 23 years for Blain Experimental Farms in Lake Mills. He spent all of his life farming alongside his brother Earl Wolff north of the Town of Milford. In his free time he enjoyed traveling with his wife, listening to the Boston Pops, and loved his John Deere tractors. Above all he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.