Is Your Living Room the Future of Hospital Care?

By Josh Sandberg
orthospinenews.com
 23 days ago

Major hospital systems are betting big money that the future of hospital care looks a lot like the inside of patients’ homes. Hospital-level care at home — some of it provided over the internet — is poised to grow after more than a decade as a niche offering, boosted both by hospitals eager to ease overcrowding during the pandemic and growing interest by insurers who want to slow health care spending. But a host of challenges remain, from deciding how much to pay for such services to which kinds of patients can safely benefit.

orthospinenews.com
State
Massachusetts State
Rapid City, SDRapid City Journal

Monument Health adds six ICU rooms to Rapid City hospital

Monument Health recently completed construction of six new Intensive Care Unit rooms at its Rapid City hospital. The new rooms were built in response to expanding demand for medical and surgical services, especially cardiothoracic surgery, at Monument Health, according to a news release. “Bringing six more ICU rooms online fills...
Health Servicesbizjournals

Future of health care: The cure for health inequities

“The data speaks for itself that when you have African Americans being treated by other African Americans, the results are better. I would even argue … that when a patient goes to a clinic or hospital and they see people that look like them in those positions of knowledge and authority … it makes a huge difference.”
HealthHealthcare IT News

The Future of Remote Care for Connected Health

That’s not to say the industry wasn’t already going through a digital transformation. Electronic health records (EHR) had already been increasingly supplanting paper-based systems, and telehealth solutions were gradually gaining traction as an additional way to offer convenience, portability and easy access by patients. But the pandemic accelerated mass adoption and changed the conversation around what patient care will look like moving forward.
Los Angeles, CANewswise

Cedars-Sinai Uses Mock Patient Rooms to Test Hospital Design

Newswise — So instead of relying only on models, drawings or photos to guide the design of the new nine-story Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, the architects built sample patient care rooms—down to the door knobs. Then, they invited physicians and nurses to visit, inspect and give feedback before the...
New York City, NYCrain's New York Business

A new future for primary care

One thing that became abundantly clear during the Covid-19 pandemic was the importance of primary care. Primary care physicians were on the front lines of helping keep the public well throughout the crisis. With the economy opening up again, primary care is getting renewed attention and it is seeing considerable innovation.
Health Servicespulmonaryhypertensionnews.com

Hospital Chaplains and Meditation Rooms Can Assist in Holistic Care

Throughout my son Cullen’s pulmonary hypertension and heart-lung transplant journey, it has been my impression that hospitals try to treat the whole person — body, mind, and spirit. Over the past 13 years, he has been treated at four hospitals in two states, and each facility has offered chaplaincy services...
Health Servicesrightmedicalbilling.com

6 Reasons for longer wait times in Emergency Rooms and Hospitals

It is a position in which no one ever wants to be. You rush to the emergency room at a hospital with primary healthcare and then receive only dozens of others who also require emergency care and emergency treatment, some with minor symptoms and some others with significant causes. There’s no need for immediate medical attention. You are looking forward to your name at the emergency room minute after minute, hour after hour.
Butler County, PA977rocks.com

Butler Memorial Hospital Receives Award For Heart Care

Butler Memorial Hospital has received an award for their care of heart attack patients. BMH is one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor. It’s the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021. According to the hospital, it signifies...
Health Servicesfreightwaves.com

Bringing hospital care into the home — Medically Necessary

This show is brought to you by Ryder, the only fully integrated logistics & transportation provider in the industry. Ryder’s solutions cover the entire supply chain including warehousing, transportation logistics, e-commerce fulfillment, & last mile. Discover how Ryder can make you ever better at ryder.com. By now, many people are...
businessobserverfl.com

Health group to build emergency room to improve access to care

ST. PETERSBURG —St. Petersburg is getting a new emergency room. Bayfront Health St. Petersburg plans to build an emergency room and medical pavilion on a 4-acre property at 1800 66th St. N. that it bought in March. Construction is expected to begin in October and the facility scheduled to open January 2023.
Buffalo, NYspectrumlocalnews.com

Mercy Hospital unveils new emergency room renovations

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​A major renovation is revealed at one of Western New York's hospitals. Mercy Hospital of Buffalo unveiled its new $500,000 project, aimed at improving care and reducing wait times. Space in the hospital's emergency department was reconfigured to expand private treatment space, dedicate areas for EMS ambulance...
Health Servicespackworld.com

Care Kits Supplement Telehealth for Medicare Patients and More

Telehealth and e-commerce both experienced major boosts during the pandemic, driven by the desire or need to stay at home and reduce exposure. While swapping a trip to the grocery store for an online order may feel easy, healthcare can require extra tools to accommodate the switch to remote options. Delayed healthcare services during the pandemic can be dangerous for those with chronic or serious conditions.
Health Servicesmhealthintelligence.com

Remote Patient Monitoring Promotes Chronic Care Management, Home Health

- Chronic care management and home health initiatives can drive down care costs and promote better patient outcomes. A key tool in these programs—remote patient monitoring—is helping one academic medical center succeed in these efforts. During qualitative follow-up for Insights’ Telehealth Growth and Development: Telehealth’s Place in the Industry Beyond...
Health Servicesbizjournals

Urgent care is dead. Long live urgent care.

Health care's fastest growing segment eyes new markets, rapid growth in post-pandemic economy. For anyone feeling ill on Christmas or while vacationing far from home, the nearest urgent care clinic may be the only option for avoiding an emergency room. Their competitive advantages, from a business standpoint, are many. Urgent...
Alpena, MIAlpena News

Thoughts on hospital care and public flags

First of all: I have recently finished chemotherapy and radiation at the Alpena Cancer Center. I am grateful to my doctors and their staff for my wonderful care and their caring . Going into this process was very intimidating, but you made it almost easy for me. I’m grateful to Dr. Hitzelberger and Dr. Lacerna, I want you to know that you have a wonderful staff and how much I appreciate them. I’m also grateful to Dr. Paulsell and to your staff.
Shelbyville, KYWTVQ

Shelbyville Hospital opens new intensive care unit

SHELBYVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ/UofL Health Public Affairs) – UofL Health – Shelbyville Hospital is expanding its services and is now offering a higher level of inpatient care through a newly-opened intensive care unit. “Having an intensive care unit at UofL Health – Shelbyville Hospital will allow people to stay close to...
vermontbiz.com

RRMC on solid financial footing with a careful eye on the future

By Olga Peters, Vermont Business Magazine “We're okay, we're doing well, we're financially stable, but we don't know what the future is going to be,” said Claudio Fort, president, and CEO at Rutland Regional Medical Center (RRMC). When the COVID-19 pandemic reached Vermont last March, the hospital went into protective...