The evolution of healthcare is one of the greatest success stories of modern times. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, rising threat of antibiotic-resistant drugs and increased healthcare costs have made significant improvements in the medical field. The concept of digital transformation has a fundamental impact across industries all over the world and the healthcare sector is no exception. In fact, the sector is heavily relying on data conversion services to meet the challenging digitization demands. New technology like Artificial Intelligence (AI) is gaining significant momentum in the healthcare industry and is predicted to have the potential to significantly transform the industry and make it more scalable and sustainable. When compared to other applications such as medical diagnostics and medical transcription, AI applications are also being used in healthcare document digitization. With investors pouring $4 billion into healthcare AI startups in 2019 alone, it is pretty clear that the industry is undergoing a radical transformation. AI is becoming instrumental in speeding up operations like drug discovery and diagnoses, while robots will assist in complicated surgeries.