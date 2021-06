COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Fire officials are warning people of the dangers of controlled burns and fireworks during dry periods. According to Assistant Chief of the Boone County Fire Protection District, Gale Blomenkamp, it's safer to avoid controlled burns during these dry times. "This time of year right now we're in, what we would call a The post Fire officials warn of the dangers of controlled burns and fireworks during dry time appeared first on ABC17NEWS.