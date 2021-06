Fox News’ flagship evening news show, Special Report with Bret Baier, was a big winner in the 6 p.m. timeslot Thursday night, according to Nielsen data. Featuring guest host Mike Emanuel’s interview with Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Special Report had 1.9 million total viewers, and 293,000 in the valuable demographic of viewers age 25-54. By comparison, MSNBC’s The Beat with Ari Melber was second, with 1.28 million total viewers, and 158,000 in the demo. The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer on CNN was third in total viewers, with 915,000, and second in the demo for the hour, with 197,000. All told, Special Report was the sixth most-watched cable news show in total viewers and seventh in the demo for the day.