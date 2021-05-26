newsbreak-logo
Attune: High Above and Down Below

By Slaveya Zaharieva
Yale Daily News
Cover picture for the articleThis episode of Attune features a poem and a short audio drama: “Sunset”, written by Mercy Idindili and read by Siena Cizdziel, and “The Great Big Ocean Beyond”, written by Samantha Fisher, co-directed by Eileen Peng, Sophia Lee, and Slaveya Zaharieva, and voiced by Olivia O’Connor and Annaelise Kennedy. Original music by Amelia Lake. You can read transcripts of these works at this link: (linktr.ee/FollowAlongwithAttune).

