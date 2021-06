Amazon founder Jeff Bezos has announced that he will be going up to space on July 20. The Amazon chief executive officers will be accompanied by his younger brother Mark Bezos. They will be flying to space onboard the maiden crewed flight of Blue Origin’s New Shepard. Blue Origin is an aerospace company founded by Bezos in the year 2000. It must be noted that he would be embarking on the space trip just a fortnight after stepping down as a chief executive officer of Amazon. “I have always dreamed of traveling to space. I have been looking forward to this ever since I was five years old. I am going to live this dream with my younger brother on July 20. The greatest adventure, with my best friend,” he wrote on an Instagram post.