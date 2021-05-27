Cancel
Golf

Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau trade barbs on social media

By UPI
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMay 26 (UPI) — Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau continued their feud on social media Wednesday, with the star golfers exchanging barbs on social media. After some lighthearted banter on Twitter following the announcement that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson would take on Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and DeChambeau this summer in the fourth edition of The Match, Koepka decided to enter the fray.

