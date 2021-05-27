Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau trade barbs on social media

There will be plenty of storylines for fans to follow when the 2021 U.S. Open tees off Thursday at Torrey Pines. San Diego native Phil Mickelson is going for the final piece of his career grand slam, while Spanish star Jon Rahm will try to break through for his first major title. Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will try to break lengthy slumps, but how high should they be in your Fantasy golf rankings? Rahm is the 10-1 favorite in the latest 2021 U.S. Open odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while Johnson is the 16-1 second choice, but should they be among your Fantasy golf picks?