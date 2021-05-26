Cancel
Gong Gong Gong, Yu Su, and Howie Lee Talk “DIY Culture” in China

By From the Editors
talkhouse.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGong Gong Gong is the Beijing-based art rock duo of Tom Ng and Josh Frank; Yu Su is a Kafeing-born, Vancouver-based composer, DJ, and sound artist; and Howie Lee is a Beijing-based electronic musician and producer. Gong Gong Gong is releasing a remixed version of their album Phantom Rhythm next month on Wharf Cat Records — Su’s remix of one of their tracks premiered in March, and you can stream Lee’s remix of “Gong Gong Gong Blues 工工工布魯斯” right here. To celebrate the collaboration, the four hopped on Zoom to catch up.

www.talkhouse.com
