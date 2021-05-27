Cancel
Politics

Settlement OK'd in lawsuit over slow unemployment claims

By The Associated Press
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A federal judge has approved a settlement in a lawsuit focused on a beleaguered part of Virginia's unemployment system. U.S. District Judge Henry Hudson approved the settlement Tuesday. The suit was filed last month on behalf of five women who alleged "gross failures" to provide needed...

