Settlement OK'd in lawsuit over slow unemployment claims

BALTIMORE (AP) – Maryland officials have detected over a half million potentially fraudulent new unemployment insurance claims in recent weeks and they’re warning Marylanders to watch for scams. The Department of Labor has detected more than 508,000 potentially fraudulent new claims since the beginning of May. Officials say since the pandemic began, investigations have confirmed that 1.3 million flagged claims were fraudulent. A record number of unemployment insurance claims have been filed during the pandemic. As states have faced more claims filed using illegally obtained data, officials say Maryland has added security measures. Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson urged Marylanders to remain vigilant to protect themselves against scams as bad actors get more brazen.