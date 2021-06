Calaveras County, CA – Four illegal grows in Calaveras County produced nearly 3,000 plants and 58 pounds of processed marijuana totaling an estimated $3.5 million. Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Marijuana Team conducted the raids over two days last week. Like the picture in the image box shows, some sites had disgusting finds on them such as this man-made outhouse. The first day Wednesday, June 9th. A property in the 5000 block of Hawver Road in Mokelumne Hill turned up 1,085 growing marijuana plants with an estimated value exceeding $1,085,000, according to sheriff’s officials. No suspects were located, but evidence of environmental contamination was found that included an “outhouse” built directly over a hole in the ground.