Minnetonka, MN

Fanfare for The Commons will be Thursday, July 8

By Lydia Christianson
hometownsource.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFanfare for The Commons is set for 6 p.m., Thursday, July 8, in the Excelsior Commons Park. The event will kick off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. The idea for the concert has been brewing for a few years. Linda Murrell and Jennifer Caron, co-chairs of the volunteer committee, were discussing that they wanted to bring the Minnesota Orchestra back for the inaugural concert at the Commons pavilion. While the orchestra was scheduled to be on vacation the week of the event, some of the musicians of the orchestra agreed to perform.

