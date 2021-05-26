Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Patents protect patients. They don't impede access to Covid-19 vaccines

By Kenneth E. Thorpe
thedesertreview.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe World Trade Organization is considering a petition from several dozen countries to nullify intellectual property protections on Covid-19 vaccines. Supporters -- which now includes the United States -- claim the move will expand global access to vaccines. In fact, the opposite is true. As Valdis Dombrovskis, the chief trade...

www.thedesertreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Patents#Global Trade#Health Policy#Vaccine Doses#Data Access#Drug Policy#The European Union#Americans#Ip#Wto#The Serum Institute#Novavax#Indian#Johnson Johnson#Pfizer Biontech#Novartis#Emory University#Safe Vaccines#Covid 19 Vaccines#Vaccine Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sanofi
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
AstraZeneca
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
PharmaceuticalsAMA

Access, not hesitancy, now biggest barrier to COVID-19 vaccination

The biggest impediment to getting more people fully vaccinated for COVID-19 is access, not vaccine hesitancy, according to Thomas R. Frieden, MD, MPH, former director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention during the Obama administration. Get the latest COVID-19 vaccine updates. Scientific integrity and transparency secures trust in...
Canceroncologynurseadvisor.com

Immunogenicity and Safety of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine in Patients With Cancer

The immunogenicity and safety of the BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19) vaccine against SARS-CoV-2 were recently evaluated in an interim analysis of a study including patients with cancer. A single dose of the vaccine showed reduced efficacy in these patients relative to healthy control group participants, but a second vaccine dose administered 21 days after the first dose provided increased immunogenicity. The study results were reported in Lancet Oncology.
Pharmaceuticals9&10 News

COVID-19 Vaccines Prove More Effective, Protect Against Variants

COVID-19 vaccines are proving to be more effective than first believed. The nation’s top infectious disease doctor, Anthony Fauci, says the vaccines are more effective than they were in clinical trials. He also says the shots are showing protection against the variants currently circulating in the U.S. Health officials hope...
Pharmaceuticalsglobalministries.org

Testing Justice: the Divide of COVID-19 Vaccine Access Globally

Testing Justice: the Divide of COVID-19 Vaccine Access Globally. The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every country around the world. Yet, we’ve seen developing countries shut out from vaccine access, while developed countries have horded supplies to make vaccines along with manufactured doses. This divide has impacted our global partners and will continue to impact them for years to come.
Public HealthWebster County Citizen

HIPAA not a protection against employer COVID-19 vaccination requests

HIPAA, a rule that protects health records from being shared by medical providers, does not defend individuals from being asked for vaccination records by private businesses, an attorney who practices that type of law said. Maureen Brady, an attorney from Kansas City who works on HIPAA violation cases, said not only can employers and businesses request vaccination records, but they also can determine employment with those records.
Public Healthpennsylvanianewstoday.com

Have you been vaccinated with COVID-19 yet?Experts say you shouldn’t rely on protection from the people you are

The United States has reached a major milestone in COVID-19 vaccination, but health experts say that unvaccinated people do not have a reduced risk of infection in response to fewer cases. He states that protection from vaccinated people should not be relied upon. We will really challenge because fully vaccinated people are well protected, but we need to continue to convince unvaccinated individuals that they are not safe. ” Told. “The pandemic isn’t over for them,” Wen said, citing an analysis from the Washington Post, that the risks of unvaccinated people are actually about the same as in the middle of the January surge. Half of the US adult population is fully vaccinated, according to data released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And to those people, the upcoming Memorial Day weekend (the event identified as the main source of spread last year) may look much like it was before 2020. “Vaccines allow tens of millions of Americans to return to something. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Warrensky said at a Whitehouse Coronavirus briefing on Tuesday. Vaccinated The CDC guidance for those who do not have changed, but they are still at risk of infection, Warensky said. “If not vaccinated, vaccination this holiday weekend. We encourage you to give yourself and your family a gift of protection by receiving it, “says Warensky. “We’re on a good downtrend, but we’re not completely out of the woods yet,” according to an Axios-Ipsos survey, with 44% of Americans socially distant last week. Wen advised that it wasn’t too long, down 12 points from two weeks ago. Unvaccinated people continue to mask, distance and take precautions. There was also promising data on COVID-19 infections in children on Tuesday, taking a step towards a more normal childhood. –In October, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, only children over the age of 12 are currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. Dr. Anthony Fauci says that research into infant safety and efficacy is ongoing, but that infant vaccines are likely to be unavailable until late fall or early winter, but the number of vaccinated teachers. And given the significant decline in the number of cases, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases told the Household Commission on Tuesday that it should be safe for children of all ages to return to face-to-face classes in the fall. Told. Children’s return to normal is welcomed For many, development is underway, especially in the light of the mental health challenges posed by pandemics. “People shrug and say,’Children are resilient,’ but wait a minute. This is a truly incredible and unprecedented challenge. Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, told the household committee on Tuesday. Collins said there are some questions that new research must address. I hope they are absent from school. Schools are usually the place of much socialization and education over this long period of time. And what about this problem of being afraid of illnesses that may actually affect your family? If you happen to bring in an illness, you may suddenly be blamed, “Collins said. Meanwhile, the state is looking for new ways to convince residents to get vaccinated. At Delaware, authorities announced a partnership with the Delaware Lottery in a twice-weekly draw for vaccine incentives. Delaware people aged 12 and over who were vaccinated from May 25 to June 29 According to a statement from the office of Governor John Kearney, Delaware people aged 12 to 17 who have been vaccinated so far Participate in cash of $ 5,000 and additional prizes in a twice-weekly draw run by the Delaware Lottery. According to the statement, day trips, full scholarships to Delaware Public University, tickets for events. “The incentive program is one of three key means of becoming widely recognized. R Increase vaccination coverage,” said Karyl Rattay, director of the Delaware Department of Public Health. .. Delaware’s plans reflect the efforts of other states. For example, Ohio has released a lottery ticket for vaccinated residents, and West Virginia is offering $ 100 savings bonds to vaccinated residents aged 16-35. In Arkansas, all residents vaccinated after May 25th will receive a $ 20 lottery ticket. -A $ 21 Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Off or Gift Certificate that can be redeemed for a fishing license or hunting / fishing license in the state, Governor Asa Hutchison announced at a press conference.
Public HealthCumberland County Sentinel

Giant pharmacies to offer COVID-19 vaccines for walk-in patients on weekdays

The Giant Co. on Wednesday announced that all of its in-store pharmacies will offer COVID-19 vaccines for adult patients on a walk-in basis on weekdays. The Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are available for adults 18 and older with no appointments necessary. Walk-in vaccinations are available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Public Healthyoursun.com

COVID-19 vaccines don’t cause sudden hearing loss, study finds

When you administer tens of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccine, you’re bound to get reports of all kinds of side effects. That includes accounts of sudden hearing loss. Doctors at Johns Hopkins University treated some of the people whose hearing suffered in the wake of a COVID-19 shot, and it made them wonder whether the vaccine really could have been responsible. So they decided to investigate.
Public Healthcampuslately.com

About 60 countries are calling for a relaxation of patent rights for Covid-19 vaccines and medical devices

The initiative was announced by the non-governmental organization Doctors Without Borders (MSF) and Knowledge International (KEI), citing MTI news. InfoStart. The KEI published a document, which it classified as a revised text, that calls for a broader and more permanent application of intellectual property rights. At the request of Agence France-Presse, the World Trade Organization was not able to immediately confirm the authenticity of the document, but Western diplomats confirmed to the news agency that the text was original and had been sent to all WTO members.
Public Healthhealio.com

VIDEO: COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for patients with psoriasis

In this video, Joel M. Gelfand, MD, MSCE, professor of dermatology and epidemiology at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, spoke with Healio about COVID-19 vaccination among patients with psoriasis. Gelfand addressed these and other COVID-19 management recommendations in patients with psoriasis during a presentation at AAD VMX...
Public HealthEurekAlert

Accessibility, usability of state health department COVID-19 vaccine websites

What The Study Did: Researchers analyzed each state's department of health website for accessibility and usability challenges. Findings suggest state health department COVID-19 vaccine website accessibility and usability challenges create frustration, may promote health disparities and contribute to overall ineffective and inequitable distribution. Authors: Raj M. Ratwani, Ph.D., of the...
Public HealthCouncil on Foreign Relations

The Debate Over a Patent Waiver for COVID-19 Vaccines: What to Know

To speed up the colossal effort to vaccinate the world’s population against COVID-19, should drugmakers surrender some of their intellectual property rights?. The COVID-19 pandemic has reignited a long-running debate about the right balance between private profits and public health. Many experts and activists contend that World Trade Organization (WTO) rules on intellectual property (IP) limit poor countries’ access to critical medicines. Others say the IP rules are needed to incentivize drugmakers. Countries are now discussing whether to suspend the WTO rules amid the pandemic.
Pharmaceuticalsnewsverses.com

Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines seem protected, efficient, research finds

Two vaccines made by China’s Sinopharm seem protected and efficient in opposition to COVID-19, in response to a research revealed in a medical journal. Scientists had been ready for extra particulars concerning the two vaccines, regardless that they already are being utilized in many international locations, and one lately received the backing of the World Well being Group for emergency use.