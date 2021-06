It’s not an illusion. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you, and it’s not only happening to the Chicago Cubs. Umpires are terrible at calling balls and strikes. First, I’m a modern baseball traditionalist. I think sabermetrics is a tool, not the gospel. I believe day baseball is better, but night games make it easier to go to the ballpark. I don’t believe moving the mound back a foot is a good idea, but I know the DH is coming to the National League sooner rather than later and I’m OK with that.