One of the most unfortunate things to happen in the 2021 PGA TOUR was the forced withdrawal of Jon Rahm from the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday in early June. Rahm tested positive of COVID-19 after three rounds of action at Muirfield Village Golf Club, and as if that wasn’t bad enough, he had to pull out while having a six-stroke lead, thus missing the chance to win the top prize worth $1,674,000. In an attempt to promote their product while at the same time make Rahm feel better, PGA Tour 2K21 announced that they are giving the golfer over $1.7 million — in virtual money.