Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salton City, CA

BP agents discover meth during vehicle stop

thedesertreview.com
 8 days ago

SALTON CITY — El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man traveling northbound on Highway 86 attempting to smuggle methamphetamine Saturday, May 22, according to a press release. The incident occurred at about 7 p.m., when agents conducted a vehicle stop on a gray 2019 Toyota Camry traveling northbound...

www.thedesertreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salton City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bp#Border Checkpoint#United States#Highway Patrol#Arrested At Border#Bp#Duffel Bag#Agents#Methamphetamine Saturday#Discover#Battery#Packages#Man
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Imperial County, CAkxoradio.com

Trailer Fire

(Fire near Holtville)....Imperial County Fire responded to the fire. It was reported near Holtville by Kamm and Melon Roads. The County requested mutual aid. It was a trailer fire. One fatality was reported. The County Coroner's office says the victim has not been identified at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No other details have been made available.
California StateComplex

California Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection With Palisades Fire

A person who was detained Sunday in connection with the 1,325-acre brush fire in Pacific Palisades has been arrested, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said Monday. “That person is in custody, but we’re not releasing anything more now because of the pending investigation,” Garcetti confirmed in a press conference. LAPD...
Imperial County, CAthedesertreview.com

Agents intercept four weekend smuggling attempts

YUMA — Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents intercepted four separate migrant smuggling attempts over the weekend, according to a press release. Friday, May 7, agents conducted a vehicle stop on a red Nissan Sentra on Avenue B and Highway 195. Agents determined that a US citizen male driver was smuggling four migrants in his vehicle. Record checks conducted on the 22-year-old driver revealed that he was on federal probation for smuggling drugs through the San Luis Port of Entry. All vehicle occupants were placed under arrest and the vehicle was seized.
Holtville, CAholtvilletribune.com

Man Found Dead in Holtville Trailer Fire

HOLTVILLE — A man who witnesses said “was acting erratically throughout the day” in the hours before his eventual death was found burned beyond recognition in a trailer on property behind a home on East Thiesen Road north of Holtville on Friday, May 14. It wasn’t clear whether law enforcement...
Salton City, CAkxoradio.com

Man Arrested By Border Patrol Agents

(Attempt to smuggle heroin)....The man was caught recently. It happened at the Border Patrol Checkpoint on Highway 86, near Salton City. A man drove up to the checkpoint in a 2001 Ford Mustang. A Border Patrol Canine Detection Team alerted to the vehicle. The vehicle was sent to the secondary inspection area. In the secondary inspection area agents conducted an x-ray of the vehicle utilizing a Mobile Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System. An anomaly was found in the engine compartment. Agents found a package of suspected narcotics inside the engine manifold. The contents of the package tested positive for heroin. The driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest. The heroin weighed about 6.9 pounds with an estimated value of $85,630. The driver of the vehicle was a 22 year old lawfully admitted permenant resident from Mexico. The driver, the vehicle and the heroin were all turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.
El Centro, CAkxoradio.com

El Centro Building Burns

The El Centro Fire Department responded to a report of smoke seen coming out of the windows of a building Friday morning. The fire in a building in the 300 block of Commercial Street. ECFD requested mutual aid from Imperial County Fire as well as the Cities of Holtville , Calexico and Imperial. Their was no information as to the extent of damage or cause of the fire. Firefighters remained on scene for about an hour and thirty minutes.
Holtville, CAholtvilletribune.com

Holtville Police Briefs: May 3-May 9

HOLTVILLE — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs for the Holtville substation from May 3 through May 9. 5:11 p.m.: A deputy conducted a vehicle check in an alley at the corner of Orange Avenue and Ninth Street. When the deputy approached the vehicle, an unknown subject jumped out and ran into a nearby residence.
Imperial County, CAcalexicochronicle.com

County Wants Fed to Extend Calexico East Port Hours

CALEXICO — Imperial County leaders want extended border hours again at the Calexico East Port of Entry, which one area official says is needed to help bolster the regional and local economies. Mexicali-derived shopping and destination tourism has generated as much as $380 million a year for Imperial County in...
Salton City, CAcbp.gov

Border Patrol Agents Foil Heroin Smuggling Attempt

SALTON CITY, Calif. – El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents arrested a man attempting to smuggle heroin through an immigration checkpoint Friday afternoon. The incident occurred at about 1:20 p.m., when a white 2001 Ford Mustang approached the Highway 86 immigration checkpoint. A Border Patrol K-9 detection team alerted to the vehicle in the primary inspection lane. Agents directed the vehicle to enter the secondary inspection area for further investigation.
Imperial County, CAholtvilletribune.com

Imperial County Sheriff’s Office Briefs: April 27-May 3

IMPERIAL COUNTY — The following reports were collected from the Imperial County Sheriff’s Office call logs from April 27 through May 3. 4:03 a.m.: A Salton City resident called deputies to report that two of her neighbors were in a verbal argument. The caller reported that she could hear the two individuals throwing things.