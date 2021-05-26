BP agents discover meth during vehicle stop

(Attempt to smuggle heroin)....The man was caught recently. It happened at the Border Patrol Checkpoint on Highway 86, near Salton City. A man drove up to the checkpoint in a 2001 Ford Mustang. A Border Patrol Canine Detection Team alerted to the vehicle. The vehicle was sent to the secondary inspection area. In the secondary inspection area agents conducted an x-ray of the vehicle utilizing a Mobile Vehicle and Cargo Inspection System. An anomaly was found in the engine compartment. Agents found a package of suspected narcotics inside the engine manifold. The contents of the package tested positive for heroin. The driver of the vehicle was placed under arrest. The heroin weighed about 6.9 pounds with an estimated value of $85,630. The driver of the vehicle was a 22 year old lawfully admitted permenant resident from Mexico. The driver, the vehicle and the heroin were all turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration.