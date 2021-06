The 4th of July is a federal holiday, which usually means many stores and shops are closed or hours are altered in observance. For example, post offices and banks won't be open, and neither will Costco. And places like Sam's Club and Trader Joe's usually have reduced hours. So, you might be thinking if this is true for Walmart, especially as you plan your Independence Day barbecue menu, because let's face it, the superstore will have everything you need from frosting for red, white and blue desserts to alcohol for your festive drinks.