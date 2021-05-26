Talula’s Garden will Participate in the James Beard Foundation’s In-Person Summer Taste America Culinary Series
Talula's Garden will Participate in the James Beard Foundation's In-Person Summer Taste America Culinary Series. Today the James Beard Foundation announced featured chefs, cities, and programming for its Summer 2021 Taste America culinary series. The series, presented by Capital One, will once again resume in-person dining events, kicking off Wednesday, June 23rd in Philadelphia with events in ten total cities nationwide through August 30th.