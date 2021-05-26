Cancel
Batesville, AR

Births

 13 days ago

Chris and Mary Banks of Newark, Rhett and Wyatt have announced the birth of a daughter and sister at White River Medical Center on May 14, 2021. The baby weighed 6 pounds, 8 ounces and has been named Riley Lynn Banks. Grandparents are Anna Smith and Dickie Banks. Great-grandmother is...

City
Batesville, AR
City
Melbourne, AR
#Grandparents#Daughter#Great Grandparents#Theodore Cole Hawkins#Robert Moore Samuel#Great Grandmother
Place
Melbourne
News of Other Days

Henry Byrd, a portrait painter who came to Batesville in the 1840s, will be the subject of the program of the Independence County Historical Society's program Monday, Nancy Britton, president, has announced. Dr. Dan Fagg, professor of history at Arkansas College, who has researched Byrd's work and located some of...
Arkansas StateMalvern Daily Record

HSC celebrates Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month

In honor of Arkansas Extension Homemakers Month in May, Hot Spring County Judge Dennis Thornton officially signed a proclamation to proclaim May —Arkansas Homemakers Extension Month in Hot Spring County Friday at the courthouse. Thornton read and signed the proclamation with Mary Reeves, president of Homemakers Extension Council for Hot...
Arkansas StateKATV

Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Arkansas StatePress Argus-Courier

Arkansas high school state tournament roundup: Greenwood baseball team outlasts Batesville

In a wild 5A baseball quarterfinal, Greenwood hung on for a 5-4 win against Batesville on Friday night in Jonesboro. The Bulldogs (20-10) broke a 2-all score in the top of the seventh on a bases-loaded walk from Hunter Houston, scoring Luke Brewer. They added two more runs when Andrew Elliott was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, followed by an RBI single from Dylan Strozier.
Batesville, ARPosted by
Batesville Updates

On the hunt for a home in Batesville? These houses are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL! You will fall in love with this charming home. It is hard to find a home with this much character. This four bedroom home is sitting on a large corner lot, has an attached carport, spacious living room, covered front porch and much more! Located close to shopping, medical, schools and employment. Minutes from White River Access. TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL! You will fall in love with this charming home. It is hard to find a home with this much character. This four bedroom home is sitting on a large corner lot, has an attached carport, spacious living room, covered front porch and much more! Located close to shopping, medical, schools and employment. Minutes from White River Access. Call today to schedule a look! It is fenced with pretty mature trees. 3Bed-2Bath, brick and vinyl exterior with (2019) metal roof, a bay window, double attached carport and double attached garage with overhead and passage doors. There is underground outside electricity to the front for display lighting or security lighting. <br/>There is attic access to dwelling under carport a gated fencing from carport to back yard. Both steps front and carport have hand rails for safety. Enter the home to small front entry into living area with bay window and built in storage/book shelves beneath, the coat closet is on left at beginning of hallway. Only a pony wall separates the living from the eat in kitchen where there is a island that houses an electric drop in range.<br/>Cabinetry is minimal but fully functional here with the bonus pantry, a full 6 foot wall in adjacent laundry room.. Laundry room is very nice size and features not only the wall pantry but cabinetry above washer for extra storage. There are 3 bedrooms all carpeted with generous size closets.<br/>Hall bathroom is single lavatory, a tub shower combo and is also a generous size room. Master bath is single lav. and stand alone shower. The passage door from eat in kitchen to exterior leads to nice covered deck about 12 X 12 where you can relax and enjoy the back yard with a playhouse and watch the kids. There is a storage building in the rear that has concrete floor shelving and electricity. Field stone pavers serve as the walkway from storage building to garage. The garage has a loft almost fully floored for double storage, shelves and cedar closet will house your tools & seasonal hunting clothes. This is a nice package it is dated a bit and owner has noted the items that need repair to be garage door opener, garbage disposal and attic fan. Minimal updates appliances, crown moulding and fresh paint will customize this home and make it your own.<br/>The grinder, vice grip and saw sharpener as well as laundry pair do not convey with property. It is well kept and updates include new inside furnace 2019. REDUCED AGAIN!! Sellers are ready to get moving!! Call to see this one!!

OH!! What curb appeal! This lovely home at 15 Welch Lane sits on a corner lot in Holly Hills Subdivision to Batesville. It is fenced with pretty mature trees. 3Bed-2Bath, brick and vinyl exterior with (2019) metal roof, a bay window, double attached carport and double attached garage with overhead and passage doors. There is underground outside electricity to the front for display lighting or security lighting. There is attic access to dwelling under carport a gated fencing from carport to back yard. Both steps front and carport have hand rails for safety. Enter the home to small front entry into living area with bay window and built in storage/book shelves beneath, the coat closet is on left at beginning of hallway. Only a pony wall separates the living from the eat in kitchen where there is a island that houses an electric drop in range. Cabinetry is minimal but fully functional here with the bonus pantry, a full 6 foot wall in adjacent laundry room.. Laundry room is very nice size and features not only the wall pantry but cabinetry above washer for extra storage. There are 3 bedrooms all carpeted with generous size closets. Hall bathroom is single lavatory, a tub shower combo and is also a generous size room. Master bath is single lav. and stand alone shower. The passage door from eat in kitchen to exterior leads to nice covered deck about 12 X 12 where you can relax and enjoy the back yard with a playhouse and watch the kids. There is a storage building in the rear that has concrete floor shelving and electricity. Field stone pavers serve as the walkway from storage building to garage. The garage has a loft almost fully floored for double storage, shelves and cedar closet will house your tools & seasonal hunting clothes. This is a nice package it is dated a bit and owner has noted the items that need repair to be garage door opener, garbage disposal and attic fan. Minimal updates appliances, crown moulding and fresh paint will customize this home and make it your own. The grinder, vice grip and saw sharpener as well as laundry pair do not convey with property. It is well kept and updates include new inside furnace 2019. Advance 24 hr appointments are preferred. This home sits on top of a hill with a great view and circle drive. Open floor plan with a large living room, kitchen/dining area with a lot of cabinet space. The master features a walk in closet and a full bathroom. All appliances stay with the home. Great starter home!! White River Homestead...3 Lots with more than 300' of frontage on the famous White River (between Batesville, Melbourne & Mountain View, near Guion & Cushman) with a 3 bedroom, 2 bath surrounded by mountains, stone accents, a huge deck, vaulted ceiling of spacious open living and privacy (literally near the end of the road) on a hard surface road within a gated community.

4 bedroom/2 bath mobile home on 3 acres in Batesville! This home sits on top of a hill with a great view and circle drive. Open floor plan with a large living room, kitchen/dining area with a lot of cabinet space. The master features a walk in closet and a full bathroom. All appliances stay with the home. Great starter home!! Call for more information!
Arkansas StateGuard Online

Arkansas StateKait 8

Independence County, ARGuard Online

Griffin withdraws DC ordinance

Thursday afternoon District Court Judge Chaney Taylor sent a letter to Daniel Haney, Deputy Prosecuting Attorney and legal counsel for Independence County. “In response to your letter of May 13, 2021, regarding the captioned matter, first, I regard the safety of the Independence County public and my employees as my first and foremost concern. The county judge’s proposal to cut the District Court budget so severely that it would be forced to cease operations has caused a great deal of consternation among the citizenry and my employees. As you know, State District Courts are Constitutionally-mandated courts that must be funded. In the interest of public safety and in order to resolve this situation of the county judge’s proposal to defund district court and to remove any threat of endangering the public, I have instructed my Chief Clerk to ensure that this month’s fine/cost revenues are remitted to Independence County, along with the City of Batesville fine/cost revenues previously sent to the City of Batesville. In exchange, it’s my understanding that you, acting as counsel for and on behalf of Independence County, hereby agree and acknowledge that proposed ordinance 2021-17 will be withdrawn from consideration by the Quorum Court and that no such proposal to reduce our 2021 budget will be made again. In our meeting on May 12, 2021, as you know, we did not discuss A.C.A. § 16-17-707, nor do I do so in this letter.”
Batesville, ARGuard Online

Main Street Happenings: Spring is the thing in downtown

The gardens in the historic district of Batesville are in full bloom as you make your way down to Main Street. The 70th annual observance of the National Day of Prayer took place in Maxfield Park at last week. As cottonwood fluff gently floated on the breeze, Grace Melton sang “Amazing Grace.” The crowd prayed for the nation, marriages and families, schools, community, and way of life. Speakers included Chad Whitaker, Stacy Reed, Gus Williamson, Tim Landers, Danielle Adams, and Pastor Bernardo Garcia. Melton closed the event by singing “God Bless America.” A Southside School District “Flat Stanley” visited the Main Street Batesville offices recently and got an exclusive tour of downtown.
Arkansas StateKATV

Batesville, ARGuard Online

Community Briefs

HARDY — Spring River Artists Guild will have its annual yard sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 300 Main St. in Hardy. The artists have been spring cleaning and have a large selection of items. The gallery has about 20 artists schooled in oil and acrylic paintings,...
Independence County, ARGuard Online

Two arrests made during compliance checks

On Thursday, May 6, the Independence County Sheriff’s Office conducted sex-offender compliance checks on a portion of the registered offenders within Independence County. There are currently 32 registered sex offenders registered in the county. Some of the registered offenders were found to be in violation for not updating some information...