Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: TALK ABOUT POTENTIAL! You will fall in love with this charming home. It is hard to find a home with this much character. This four bedroom home is sitting on a large corner lot, has an attached carport, spacious living room, covered front porch and much more! Located close to shopping, medical, schools and employment. Minutes from White River Access. REDUCED AGAIN!! Sellers are ready to get moving!! Call to see this one!!

OH!! What curb appeal! This lovely home at 15 Welch Lane sits on a corner lot in Holly Hills Subdivision to Batesville. It is fenced with pretty mature trees. 3Bed-2Bath, brick and vinyl exterior with (2019) metal roof, a bay window, double attached carport and double attached garage with overhead and passage doors. There is underground outside electricity to the front for display lighting or security lighting. <br/>There is attic access to dwelling under carport a gated fencing from carport to back yard. Both steps front and carport have hand rails for safety. Enter the home to small front entry into living area with bay window and built in storage/book shelves beneath, the coat closet is on left at beginning of hallway. Only a pony wall separates the living from the eat in kitchen where there is a island that houses an electric drop in range.<br/>Cabinetry is minimal but fully functional here with the bonus pantry, a full 6 foot wall in adjacent laundry room.. Laundry room is very nice size and features not only the wall pantry but cabinetry above washer for extra storage. There are 3 bedrooms all carpeted with generous size closets.<br/>Hall bathroom is single lavatory, a tub shower combo and is also a generous size room. Master bath is single lav. and stand alone shower. The passage door from eat in kitchen to exterior leads to nice covered deck about 12 X 12 where you can relax and enjoy the back yard with a playhouse and watch the kids. There is a storage building in the rear that has concrete floor shelving and electricity. Field stone pavers serve as the walkway from storage building to garage. The garage has a loft almost fully floored for double storage, shelves and cedar closet will house your tools & seasonal hunting clothes. This is a nice package it is dated a bit and owner has noted the items that need repair to be garage door opener, garbage disposal and attic fan. Minimal updates appliances, crown moulding and fresh paint will customize this home and make it your own.<br/>The grinder, vice grip and saw sharpener as well as laundry pair do not convey with property. It is well kept and updates include new inside furnace 2019. Advance 24 hr appointments are preferred.

White River Homestead...3 Lots with more than 300' of frontage on the famous White River (between Batesville, Melbourne & Mountain View, near Guion & Cushman) with a 3 bedroom, 2 bath surrounded by mountains, stone accents, a huge deck, vaulted ceiling of spacious open living and privacy (literally near the end of the road) on a hard surface road within a gated community.

4 bedroom/2 bath mobile home on 3 acres in Batesville! This home sits on top of a hill with a great view and circle drive. Open floor plan with a large living room, kitchen/dining area with a lot of cabinet space. The master features a walk in closet and a full bathroom. All appliances stay with the home. Great starter home!! This home sits on top of a hill with a great view and circle drive. Open floor plan with a large living room, kitchen/dining area with a lot of cabinet space. The master features a walk in closet and a full bathroom. All appliances stay with the home. Great starter home!!