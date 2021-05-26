Better Clean Water Strategies Sought Under Biden’s American Jobs Plan

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Everyone on a congressional panel Tuesday agreed that safe drinking water is an important health priority but several lawmakers disagreed that the Biden administration’s plan for pursuing it is practical. “I have a lot of doubts that it will,” said Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas, referring to whether Biden’s...

Sparrows Point, MDDundalk Eagle

Walsh visits Sparrows Point, promotes American Jobs Plan

Top officials with Pres. Joe Biden’s administration are traveling around the country to promote landmark legislation recently passed and signed in Washington. US Labor Secretary Marty Walsh made an official visit to the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 37 in Sparrows Point to promote the American Jobs Plan. Proposed by the Biden Administration at the end of March, the American Jobs plan is advertised as “an investment in America that will create millions of good jobs, rebuild our country’s infrastructure, and position the United States to out-compete China,” according to the White House.
Energy Industrycleanpower.org

American Clean Power Association Statement on the Biden Administration’s Proposed Budget to Congress

WASHINGTON DC, May 28, 2021 – The American Clean Power Association (ACP) issued the following statement today following the Biden-Harris Administration’s budget request submitted to Congress. “The American clean power industry applauds the Biden-Harris Administration’s budget for targeting funds to the most crucial initiatives needed to achieve America’s energy, climate, and economic...
Presidential Electionsierraclub.org

Sierra Club Hails Biden’s First Budget Proposal

WASHINGTON, D.C. - President Biden formally submitted his first budget request to Congress. The request takes as its starting point the urgent imperative to address four interlocking crises facing the nation: “a historic global pandemic; an economy battered by recession; the generational crisis of climate change; and persistent inequities in the economy and Nation.”
U.S. PoliticsGreenBiz

First hints at Biden's climate strategy for food and ag

President Joe Biden’s new administration is taking an all-hands-on-deck approach to climate change. The American Jobs Plan being debated in Congress contains big money for electric vehicle infrastructure and aggressive cuts to fossil fuel electricity, to name just two components of the plan. Yet food and farming get only a passing mention. These sectors don’t appear to be among the hands that Biden wants on deck, at least not immediately.
Wausau, WIWSAW

Sen. Tammy Baldwin touts Biden’s “American Jobs Plan”

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - When it comes to President Joe Biden’s “American Jobs Plan” Senator Tammy Baldwin says it will benefit all Americans especially people in Wisconsin. The president’s plan calls for $2.3 trillion dollars in infrastructure spending. Aside from roads and bridges, the plan has a heavy focus on...
Energy Industrymarcellusdrilling.com

EPA Totally Out of Control, Radical Policies Target NatGas

We never thought we would write these words: The federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) under Joe Biden is even worse than it was under Barack Hussein Obama. Biden’s choice to head the EPA, North Carolina’s Michael Regan, is aggressively targeting natural gas, attempting to harm the industry in any way he can. This week he’s targeted natgas in two specific ways: (1) by encouraging FERC to reclassify new pipeline projects as “stranded assets” meaning they shouldn’t get approved, and (2) by repealing Trump’s rightsizing of Clean Water Act 401 permits, once again allowing states to block pipelines using the 401 permit, thereby harming their neighbors by blocking interstate commerce (in contravention to the U.S. Constitution). Regan is a vicious radical, totally out of control. He’s corrupting not only his own agency, but another agency (FERC) as well.
U.S. Politicsedf.org

Biden Budget Prioritizes Public Health, Climate Action

“President Biden’s budget request marks a welcome return to science-based policymaking that will jumpstart bold climate action, create jobs and advance environmental justice. Environmental programs that were under attack by the previous administration receive funding increases in Biden’s proposal, enabling them to better protect every community throughout the country. The proposal ensures critical environmental protections to help bridge the gap in communities that are impacted first and worst by air pollution. And the president has also placed a strong emphasis on innovation by calling for investments in research, development, and deployment programs connected to climate science, clean energy, and new and emerging technologies. This funding will drive the development of a clean energy future with new, zero-emission technologies, protect the health of American families, and move us closer to our goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.
U.S. Politicsboisestatepublicradio.org

Feds Pledge Assistance As Historic Drought Grips The West

Parts of the Mountain West are experiencing the worst drought conditions in more than a century, prompting the Biden administration to pledge a government-wide response to the crisis. On Tuesday, administration officials testified during a virtual congressional hearing on the drought. They included Craig McLean, the acting chief scientist at...
U.S. Politicskfgo.com

Biden administration seeks fixes for builders’ supply constraints

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The Biden administration on Friday said it was working to identify targeted actions the government or industry can take to address supply chain constraints in residential construction. “The residential construction industry is facing serious challenges because of supply chain constraints,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said in a statement...
Congress & Courtsgorgenewscenter.com

Wyden Statement at Finance Committee Markup on the Clean Energy for America Act

On the federal tax books today is a hodgepodge of 44 different energy tax breaks for a host of fuel sources and technologies. These tax breaks have stacked up over the decades like dusty old papers on the messiest desk in the office. The system is anti-competitive and anti-innovation. It puts the government in the role of picking winners and losers by giving some fuels and technologies big, permanent tax breaks while others have short-term, temporary extensions. It has survived in this form for one reason only: Congress has long found it easier to pile on so-called “tax extenders” than clean things up once and for all.
Presidential Electionnlihc.org

NLIHC President and CEO Diane Yentel Statement on Biden Administration’s $318 Billion for Affordable Housing in the ‘American Jobs Plan’

Washington, DC – HUD Secretary Marcia Fudge unveiled today details of the housing provisions in President Biden’s $2.3 trillion “American Jobs Plan,” with new resources to expand access to affordable housing. While the Biden administration previously proposed a total of $213 billion in housing investments, today Secretary Fudge announced they have increased their proposal to $318 billion and shared details on the spending request. The infrastructure investment bill presents a tremendous opportunity to advance bold, long-term housing solutions to address the urgent housing needs facing extremely low-income and marginalized households. NLIHC applauds the administration’s commitment to robust resources and reforms to support affordable housing.