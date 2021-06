ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,301,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,203,438 shares during the quarter. Pacific Biosciences of California makes up about 1.4% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Pacific Biosciences of California worth $709,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.