Work with ease wherever you want by using the Remotable portable desk. With an easily transportable design, it lets you work indoors, outdoors, or wherever you want. This helps you stay healthy and productive when you work from home. With a lightweight and modular setup, it’s easy to assemble and disassemble whenever you want. The tabletop height adjusts from 65 centimeters to 120 centimeters, so you can use it while sitting or standing. With a spacious tabletop, it works with any size laptop and still has space for other work essentials. This portable desk has a drawer that can be attached magnetically to store small items as you move about. Change your work environment, avoid distractions, and boost your productivity with Remotable.