Community Briefs

The gardens in the historic district of Batesville are in full bloom as you make your way down to Main Street. The 70th annual observance of the National Day of Prayer took place in Maxfield Park at last week. As cottonwood fluff gently floated on the breeze, Grace Melton sang “Amazing Grace.” The crowd prayed for the nation, marriages and families, schools, community, and way of life. Speakers included Chad Whitaker, Stacy Reed, Gus Williamson, Tim Landers, Danielle Adams, and Pastor Bernardo Garcia. Melton closed the event by singing “God Bless America.” A Southside School District “Flat Stanley” visited the Main Street Batesville offices recently and got an exclusive tour of downtown.