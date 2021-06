All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. As one of the most successful and prolific actors of the past decade, Uzo Aduba is used to doing press —lots of it. Whether it was for her breakthrough, Emmy-winning role as Suzanne “Crazy Eyes” Warren on Orange Is the New Black or her most recent Emmy-winning role playing Shirley Chisholm in Mrs. America, the Massachusetts native has become a red carpet and talk show regular.