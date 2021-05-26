newsbreak-logo
John Krasinski offers fresh thrills in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

By Lindsey Bahr
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Krasinski catches you off guard in the first moment of “A Quiet Place Part II,” inviting you into his film with the most terrifying thing of all in this universe: noise. It’s a testament to the effectiveness of “A Quiet Place” that any sound is guaranteed to make you immediately uneasy: the crinkle of a bag, the crunch of an apple, a car door closing. Krasinski begins the sequel, which he wrote and directed, in a flashback to the day the monsters arrived, and boy, are we LOUD.

