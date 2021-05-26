John Krasinski offers fresh thrills in ‘A Quiet Place Part II’

We have a new trailer for A Quiet Place 2. This is the final trailer for the long-awaited sequel, which has been repositioned on the release calendar by Paramount Pictures several times. It was originally set to arrive in theaters last year but became one of the first major casualties of the pandemic as theaters closed around the country. But now, the Abbott family is back and they are still contending with the deadly aliens from the first movie, in addition to new threats far from the relative safety of their home.