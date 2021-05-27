Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

With super regional looming, don’t expect UW softball to shrink on the national stage

By Mike Vorel
Seattle Times
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington Huskies have earned a national audience. Which, following months of games played in near-empty stadiums, is noteworthy. Last weekend, Heather Tarr’s team — saddled disrespectfully with the No. 16 overall seed, after finishing the regular season ranked fifth in the nation — won its regional the hard way, avenging a 2-1 loss to Big Ten champion Michigan by taking the final three games inside Husky Stadium. On Sunday, the Huskies pulled off a dramatic doubleheader sweep of the Wolverines — erasing a 5-1 deficit in the nightcap to advance to the super regional with a 10-5 win.

www.seattletimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heather Tarr
Person
Billie Jean King
Person
Patty Gasso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#College Softball#Softball Player#Uw#Wolverines#Abc#Ou Softball#The College World Series#Marita Hynes Field#Ou#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
Sports
Related
Omaha, NEteamspeedkills.com

Presenting: An NCAA Super Regionals Q&A!

With the NCAA Supers taking over the weekend, we talked with college baseball aficionado and perhaps one of your favorite college baseball Twitter accounts, @valleyshook, about this weekend’s action and the projections for Omaha!. 1. After a busy Regionals weekend, what were the biggest takeaways in your opinion?. I think...
Columbia, SCtigernet.com

Super Regional in Columbia?

Between Virginia & Dallas Baptist- never heard of Super being held at a Regional loser’s ballpark- why not play in a neutral site midway between the 2 schools?
Lubbock, TXUniversity Daily

Red Raiders eliminated in Super Regionals

The No. 8 seed Red Raiders were eliminated from the 2021 NCAA Division I Playoff Saturday afternoon 9-0 by No. 9 seed Stanford. They took the best of three series 2-0 with Saturday’s victory. One day after Brendan Beck tossed 7.1 innings of two run ball, starter Alex Williams tossed...
Sportssequoyahcountytimes.com

Super senior helps led OU softball to national title

University of Oklahoma pitcher Giselle Juarez stood in the circle Thursday afternoon as she faced Florida State’s Devyn Flaherty. There were two outs in the bottom of the seventh. OU was one out away from claiming its third NCAA Division 1 softball championship in five years. Juarez made the pitch. Flaherty swung, hitting a towering popup in the infield. It floated down in the circle. Juarez was ready for it and closed her glove around the yellow sphere.
Oregon State750thegame.com

ESPN No. 2 High School Center Dylan Lopez Commits to Oregon State

Oregon State football received a big verbal commitment on Thursday for their 2022 class in ESPN No. 2 center Dylan Lopez. Before ending up at the IMG Academy (Bradenton, Florida), Lopez played at Rancho Verde HS (Moreno Valley Calif.) for his first three years. The 6-foot-2, 285-pound stud lineman made...
Marysville, MIbluewaterhealthyliving.com

Marysville wins Regional Softball Championship

One week after winning a district softball title, the Marysville High School softball team added a regional title to its impressive resume on Saturday, June 12, in Armada, Michigan. The Vikings dominated for seven innings to beat Pontiac Notre Dame Prep 8-2 on Saturday morning in the regional semifinal game....
Fayetteville, ARCleburne County Sun-Times

Razorbacks reflect on Super Regional loss

FAYETTEVILLE — Amid Arkansas euphoria over the Razorbacks walloping the North Carolina State Wolfpack, 21-2 last Friday opening the best 2 of 3 Super Regional, Razorbacks sophomore second baseman Robert Moore forecast that Arkansas might pay a price pasting the Wolfpack by too much too soon. It had nothing to...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Local skaters on national stage

Thanks to the Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club, the city has always been a hub of strong figure skating competitors, and three local athletes recently performed well enough to earn national recognition. The Fort Wayne Ice Skating Club's Jessica Jurka, 10, Cayla Smith, 12, and Andy Deng, 16, have been...
Las Vegas, NVlvsportsbiz.com

Las Vegas Aces Roundup: Aces Rout NY Tuesday; All-Star Game In Vegas July 14; WNBA Looking At Allowing More Fans

At T-Mobile Arena where the Vegas Golden Knights play, about 18,000 fans are packing the arena for Stanley Cup playoff games. In Summerlin at the Las Vegas Aviators’ baseball park, there are sellouts of 9,000 baseball fans. But at the Las Vegas Aces’ Michelob Ultra Arena, which used to be called the Mandalay Bay Events Center, there were about 2,000 people allowed to watch one of the WNBA’s best teams Tuesday evening.
Upland, INMarion Chronicle-Tribune

Local quartet to play on national softball stage

UPLAND — A group of local youth softball players will soon get an opportunity to showcase their talents on a national stage. Four girls who play travel softball together for the 14-and-under version of the Upland-based Hoosier Force, will travel to Viera, Florida to participate in the United States Specialty Sports Association’s (USSSA) annual Summer All American Games from Aug. 2-7 in the Space Coast Complex.
Thomasville, ALThe Thomasville Times

Softball 10s Eye Region

The Thomasville 10U All-Stars softball team beat Butler 14-7 June 12 at Zack Rogers Park in Butler. The team also played three other games: losing to Gilbertown 12-4; beating Butler 21-0; and losing again to Gilbertown 18-3. The 10U team will play June 18-19 in the region tournament in Thomasville. Pictured is Mary Lindsey Drinkard. She will be a fifth […]
Sportsdailydodge.com

Golden Beaver Softball: Regional Champs!

The Beaver Dam High School softball team blew by Watertown 8-1 to capture their first WIAA Division One Regional championship since 2018 on Wednesday afternoon at the BDHS Diamond. The Golden Beavers jumped out to a 2-0 lead after the first inning and never trailed in the game. Audriana Edwards...
Baraboo, WIWiscnews.com

PREP SOFTBALL: Baraboo can't atone for errors, halt Holmen's late surge in 12-0 regional final loss

Big innings, both those that materialize and others that seemingly vanish, are true game changers. The Baraboo softball team found itself on the wrong side of both Wednesday night as a lack of big hits and a half-dozen errors did in the Thunderbirds in a 12-0 six-inning loss to Holmen in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game at Don Pierce Field. Senior Emma Crary struck out four and allowed five unearned runs (seven total) on eight hits and a walk in five innings to get tabbed for the loss.
Mississippi State22 WSBT

Super Regional Preview: Irish aren't intimidated by MSU

STARKVILLE,MS — Notre Dame Fighting Irish in Starkville, Mississippi preparing for their first Super Regional appearance since 2002. The Irish taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs. This weekend Mississippi State is looking for their third straight College World Series appearance, while the Irish look for their third in program history.
Sportssouthcountypublications.net

Softball girls wallop Litchfield in Regional

Auburn High’s softball girls walloped Litchfield 11-1 in the first round of the 2A Regional before seeing the season come to an end with a 15-0 loss to Tri-City/Sangamon Valley, the eventual Regional champion. The Lady Trojans ended the year with a 5-13 record. Sydney Rabideau was the winning pitcher...
Baseballsportswar.com

Correct, the '13 Super Regional in Cville

I was half-heartedly rooting for ND, but that looks like a really bad bet -- OldeWahoo 06/14/2021 8:05PM. The new ND pitcher can't throw strikes. Hell, at first, he was just wild ** -- Hoo TV 06/14/2021 8:10PM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please...
SportsThe Evening Leader

Competing On a National Stage

Work hard, train hard, skate fast. It’s a mantra that speed skaters follow and it’s a mantra that Audrey Dietzman has followed to become a national qualifier in her sport. Dietzman will begin competing today in the American Roller Speed Skating Championships in Colorado Springs. Dietzman, 11, began skating five...