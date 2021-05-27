With super regional looming, don’t expect UW softball to shrink on the national stage

Big innings, both those that materialize and others that seemingly vanish, are true game changers. The Baraboo softball team found itself on the wrong side of both Wednesday night as a lack of big hits and a half-dozen errors did in the Thunderbirds in a 12-0 six-inning loss to Holmen in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game at Don Pierce Field. Senior Emma Crary struck out four and allowed five unearned runs (seven total) on eight hits and a walk in five innings to get tabbed for the loss.