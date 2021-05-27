Evangeline Downs Results Wednesday May 26th, 2021
3rd-$22,000, Maiden Special Weight, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, On the Turf, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 00.000, 1:37.660. Scratched: My Rebel Girl, Glory to Me. HorseWgtPPStrt1/41/23/4StrchFinJockeyOdds. Spellbinding123111-hd1-1½1-hd1-31-2¾T. Thornton2.10. World War118833-3½3-3½2-42-4½2-4¼D. Saenz1.30. Devil With a Dash1184687-4½3-43-½3-15¼G. Melancon4.10. Aphrodites Revenge118774-½5-34-hd4-1½4-½K. Smith7.90. Eyeseemoney118357-387-26-65-3½J. Stokes19.30. Apriority Lady118642-32-1½5-2½5-½6-6¼A. Quiles24.20.