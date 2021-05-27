Sony Has Found Its Kraven The Hunter, And He's Already A Marvel Star
There's no denying that Marvel Studios' Marvel Cinematic Universe is the premier big-screen take on Marvel Comics' band of heroes and villains. However, Disney isn't the only major studio with Marvel names at its creative disposal. For instance, Sony retains the rights to Spider-Man — a character it shares with Marvel Studios — as well as his rogue's gallery and associated do-gooders. They collectively make up the groundwork of the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters, a franchise dedicated to bringing some of these names to the forefront without the webhead who connects them all.www.looper.com