Chicago rapper Polo G is having an incredible week on the sales front-- it's just not as good as it was expected to be. Following the release of his third studio album Hall Of Fame, which features Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Pop Smoke, DaBaby, and more, it seemed as though the rapper was headed toward a definite debut at the top of the Billboard 200. Early sales projections placed him as the leader of the pack with between 165K and 175K sales of the album in its first week out. However, as fans continue to share their opinions of the new album, sales continue to dwindle. On Wednesday (June 16), it was revealed that Polo G is now expected to move only 135K copies of the album, which marks a dramatic decrease from the first numbers announced.