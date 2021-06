Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for District of Columbia by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-26 10:28:00 EDT Expires: 2021-06-27 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Flood Watch means there is a potential for flooding based on current forecasts. You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible flood warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Clinton; Gratiot; Ingham; Jackson FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids has expanded the * Flood Watch to include portions of central Michigan and south central Michigan, including the following areas, in central Michigan, Gratiot. In south central Michigan, Clinton, Ingham and Jackson. * Through Sunday morning * Several rounds of heavy rain over the last 2 days have dropped between 2 and 4 inches of rain across a large section of Southwest Michigan, with some locations even close to 5. Several additional rounds of rain are expected through Sunday. With soils now saturated and small creeks already running high, flooding could become more significant if future rounds of rainfall move over the same areas that have already been hardest hit.