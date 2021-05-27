Chris Rock's Spiral Is Heading To Homes Sooner Than We Thought
After a four-year hiatus, the Saw franchise returned earlier this month with Spiral: From the Book of Saw. The film series' latest installment stars Chris Rock as Detective Zeke Banks, and it's one of the biggest movies to play on the big screen since the COVID-19 pandemic sidelined the movie theater business. However, if you're not interested in watching Spiral in a theatrical setting, you'll be able to watch the horror movie in the comfort of your own home starting next week.