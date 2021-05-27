Chris Rock's Spiral Is Heading To Homes Sooner Than We Thought

Here’s a look at what’s new or notable in home video. Movies and TV series are available on streaming sites such as iTunes, Amazon and Vudu unless otherwise noted. “Spiral: From the Book of Saw”: The new “Saw” movie starring Chris Rock is the first in the franchise that doesn’t revolve around Jigsaw, the criminal mastermind who kept popping up even after he died in “Saw III.” Maybe he’s missed? The movie looks great, dark but crisp, and there’s still plenty of gore. But Rock’s presence as a detective investigating a copycat killer who targets corrupt cops shifts the balance of “Spiral” from horror to police procedural. That’s not where “Saw” fans want to be, though a fairly spectacular and on-brand ending almost sets things right.